Dimon Funeral Homes Inc
644 E Grand Ave
Tower City, PA 17980
(717) 647-2741
Robert E. Romberger

Robert E. Romberger Obituary
Robert E. Romberger, 81, of Tower City, passed away Sunday, July 27, at the Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Orwin, Sept. 29, 1937, he was a son of the late William and Elizabeth Peters Romberger. He was a Marine veteran.

Bob was a retired custodian from the Williams Valley School District.

He was a member of the Calvary Independent Church, Lykens.

He is survived by one daughter, Dane Scheib, Tower City; one son, Douglas Romberger and his wife, Lisa, Lebanon; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.

Services with military honors will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with Pastor Robert Straub. The Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 1, 2019
