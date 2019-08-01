|
Robert E. Romberger, 81, of Tower City, passed away Sunday, July 27, at the Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Born in Orwin, Sept. 29, 1937, he was a son of the late William and Elizabeth Peters Romberger. He was a Marine veteran.
Bob was a retired custodian from the Williams Valley School District.
He was a member of the Calvary Independent Church, Lykens.
He is survived by one daughter, Dane Scheib, Tower City; one son, Douglas Romberger and his wife, Lisa, Lebanon; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.
Services with military honors will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with Pastor Robert Straub. The Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, please visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 1, 2019