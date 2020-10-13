Home

Schuylkill Memorial Park, LLC & Grabowski Funeral Home
75 Memorial Drive
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-7350
Robert E. Seltzer

Robert E. Seltzer Obituary

Let us celebrate the life of Robert E. Seltzer, who passed peacefully at home with his loved ones Oct. 10, 2020, at the age of 85.

Robert was one of four children born to parents Ira and Catherine Seltzer, of Pottsville. He was employed by Rockwell International for 32 years, where he built printing presses until his retirement. Robert also practiced his love of cooking as a cook at The Garfield Diner.

On March 31, 1956, Robert married the love of his life, Barbara A. Reed. During their 64 years of marriage, they were blessed with eight children.

Robert shared his passion for music with his children and grandchildren. He loved country music, was an avid guitar player and was a huge fan of Elvis. One of his most memorable vacations was a trip to Nashville, Memphis and Graceland.

He and his family shared their love of the outdoors with yearly camping vacations, nature walks and campfires.

Robert was preceded in death by sisters, Catherine and Eileen, and daughter, Jean C. Hullihan.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara A. Seltzer; sons, Robert E. Seltzer II, Terry P. Seltzer, Gary W. Seltzer and William J. Seltzer; daughters, Robin E. Krammes, Barbara A. Seltzer and Jodi L. Troop; brother, Errol Seltzer; godson/grandson, Aron L. Seltzer. Robert is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven. Family and friends are welcome from 10 a.m. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donation be made to the , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 13, 2020
