Robert E. Sorokach, 71, of Providence Place, Pine Grove, formally of Minersville, passed away Monday, June 17, at Lehigh Valley Hospital.



He was a son of the late Goldie Rindock and John Sorokach.



A graduate of Minersville High School, Class of 1965. He served in the Navy in the Vietnam War. He was formerly employed at Argo Mills and Bartush Signs of Orwigsburg.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John M. "Jack" Sorokach, on June 2, 2014.



Bob is survived by four sons, Zackary, Justin, Joshua and Joseph Sorokach. He is also survived by a sister, Goldie Marie, wife of Harry Maurer; a brother, Thomas Sorokach; nephews, John and James Maurer.



A big debt of gratitude to his brother, Thomas, for being his faithful helper. Routinely taking Bob to dialysis, VA appointments, out to his favorite places to eat and for always being there for whatever Bob needed.



A Panachida service will be held at 11:30 a.m. June 24, at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home, 104 S. Fourth St., Minersville, PA 17954, with the Very Rev. Archpriest Michael Hutsko as celebrant. A visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home afterwards. Interment will be with military honors in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Anville. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com





Published in Republican & Herald on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary