Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home, Inc.
104 South 4th Street
Minersville, PA 17954
(570) 544-5111
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home, Inc.
104 South 4th Street
Minersville, PA 17954
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home, Inc.
104 South 4th Street
Minersville, PA 17954
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Sorokach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Sorokach

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert E. Sorokach Obituary
Robert E. Sorokach, 71, of Providence Place, Pine Grove, formerly of Minersville, passed away Monday, June 17, at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

A Panachida service will be held at 11:30 a.m. June 24 at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., 104 S. Fourth St., Minersville, PA 17954, with the Very Rev. Archpriest Michael Hutsko as the celebrant. A visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home afterward. Interment with military honors in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to the Lebanon VA Center, attn: Voluntary Service, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now