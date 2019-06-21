|
|
Robert E. Sorokach, 71, of Providence Place, Pine Grove, formerly of Minersville, passed away Monday, June 17, at Lehigh Valley Hospital.
A Panachida service will be held at 11:30 a.m. June 24 at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., 104 S. Fourth St., Minersville, PA 17954, with the Very Rev. Archpriest Michael Hutsko as the celebrant. A visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home afterward. Interment with military honors in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to the Lebanon VA Center, attn: Voluntary Service, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 21, 2019