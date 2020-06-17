Home

POWERED BY

Services
H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hummel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert F. Hummel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert F. Hummel Obituary
Robert F. Hummel, 85, of Pine Grove, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Providence Place, Pottsville.

Born Oct. 31, 1934, in Pine Grove, he was a son of the late Frank and Phoebe Huey Hummel.

Robert was a 1952 graduate of Pine Grove High School and received a B.S. from the University of Buffalo.

Robert was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Pine Grove.

He served in the Navy during the Korean War. He was a member of Pine Grove American Legion Post 374 and Pine Grove VFW Post 3432.

Robert was a state trooper with New York State Police.

Preceding him in death was his wife, Lorraine Hummel Hummel; a son, Robert Hummel Jr.; a grandson, John Hummel.

Surviving are three sons, Daniel and wife, Donna Hummel, of Attica, N.Y., John Hummel, of Rochester, N.Y., Michael and wife, Patricia Hummel, of Bethel; a daughter-in-law, Lisa Hummel; six granddaughters, Jessica and husband, RJ Baker, Lindsay Hummel, McKenzie Hummel, Desiree Hummel, Breanna Hummel and Krystal Hummel; eight great-grandchildren.

All services will be held at the convenience of the family with Dr. Ira Lydic officiating. Interment will be in Schuylkill Memorial Park Cemetery, Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Pine Grove American Legion Post 374, 42 S. Tulpehocken St., Pine Grove, PA 17963, in his memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements, and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on June 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -