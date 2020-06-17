|
|
Robert F. Hummel, 85, of Pine Grove, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Providence Place, Pottsville.
Born Oct. 31, 1934, in Pine Grove, he was a son of the late Frank and Phoebe Huey Hummel.
Robert was a 1952 graduate of Pine Grove High School and received a B.S. from the University of Buffalo.
Robert was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Pine Grove.
He served in the Navy during the Korean War. He was a member of Pine Grove American Legion Post 374 and Pine Grove VFW Post 3432.
Robert was a state trooper with New York State Police.
Preceding him in death was his wife, Lorraine Hummel Hummel; a son, Robert Hummel Jr.; a grandson, John Hummel.
Surviving are three sons, Daniel and wife, Donna Hummel, of Attica, N.Y., John Hummel, of Rochester, N.Y., Michael and wife, Patricia Hummel, of Bethel; a daughter-in-law, Lisa Hummel; six granddaughters, Jessica and husband, RJ Baker, Lindsay Hummel, McKenzie Hummel, Desiree Hummel, Breanna Hummel and Krystal Hummel; eight great-grandchildren.
All services will be held at the convenience of the family with Dr. Ira Lydic officiating. Interment will be in Schuylkill Memorial Park Cemetery, Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Pine Grove American Legion Post 374, 42 S. Tulpehocken St., Pine Grove, PA 17963, in his memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements, and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 17, 2020