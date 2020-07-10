|
Robert F. McNamara, 58, died Tuesday at WellSpan York Hospital. Robert died after a few-year struggle with Lewy Body Dementia and, finally, COVID-19. Robert was a patient at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home, York, for the past 20 months.
Born in Pottsville to the late Theresa and William McNamara, he was a 1979 graduate of Minersville Area High School, graduating with Cum Laude honors. He went on to graduate from St. Joseph's University, Philadelphia, with a Bachelor of Business and Accounting in 1983, followed with a Master of Business Administration from University of Scranton in 1995. Robert studied in London and Russia, and held many positions, too, including working for the U.S. Department of Defense in Washington, D.C., as a senior auditor for 20 years before taking early retirement. Robert traveled with his brother, Billy, throughout the world, including such places as Morocco, Portugal, the Vatican, Sorrento Italy, Laguna Beach Calif., Fort Lauderdale Fla., St. Petersburg, Russia, Moscow, Russia and Eagles Mere, Pa. He loved taking his yearly trip to London to visit Minersville residents and their family members who resided in England. He was an avid fan of playing at the casinos throughout the Middle Atlantic states and attending Holy Family Church in Minersville.
Robert is survived by his brother, David and his son, Jonathan, Thornton, Pa.; his sister, Mary Florida and brother-in-law, Paul, Reading, and their children Andrea, Tony and Janelle; his brother, William, and his partner, Jesus, of Washington, D.C.
The family will accept visitors on Saturday from 10:45 a.m. at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury Street, Minersville. Visitors are expected to follow CDC guidelines regarding wellness and social distancing. Visitation will end promptly at 11:15 a.m. when procession will form. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon in St. John the Baptist Church, 913 Mahantongo St., Pottsville. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist No. 2 Cemetery, Pottsville. The family requests donations made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA.org). Visit www.dutcavich.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 10, 2020