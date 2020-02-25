Home

Robert Francis Lipsky Jr. Obituary
Robert Francis Lipsky Jr., 68, of Pottsville, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Born May 21, 1951, in Pottsville, he was a son of Elizabeth (Reed) Lipsky and the late Robert Francis Lipsky Sr.

He was a member of Bethany Christian Fellowship ECC, Cressona, where he served as worship leader and leadership team chairman, and a former member of St. Patrick RC Church, Pottsville. He was also a lifetime member of Yorkville Hose Company, Pottsville, recently receiving his 40-year member award, and Cressona Fire Company No. 1, Cressona.

Robert was a Pottsville Area High School graduate, Class of 1969. He was a Bucks County Community College Fire School instructor and also worked at Schuylkill Technology Center. He was previously employed with The Republican-Herald, KME and Yale Electric. He enjoyed woodworking.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his late wife, Janice (Sinton) Lipsky, and brother-in-law, Joseph Rehnert.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Jean (Wilt) Lipsky, married Aug. 15, 2015; daughter, Laurie Ann Chappell, wife of Harry; son, Robert F. Lipsky III; four stepchildren; sister, Carol Ann Rehnert; mother-in-law, Beverly Durand; sister-in-law, Jackie Lewis, fiancee of Kelly Brown; nieces, great-nieces and a great-nephew.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Bethany Christian Fellowship ECC, 102 Front St., Cressona. Family and friends may call from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at the church. Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Yorkville Hose Company, P.O. Box 1222, Pottsville, PA 17901, or Bethany Christian Fellowship ECC Bell Tower Fund, 102 Front St., Cressona, PA 17929. Please visit SchlitzerAllenPugh.com to leave a condolence for the Lipsky family.

Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 25, 2020
