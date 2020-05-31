|
Mr. Robert "Harry" Frye, 90, of Quakake, died Friday morning at his home.
Born in Hosensock, he was a son of the late John and Emma (Garber) Frye. He attended Quakake schools and had been employed in tunnel construction but was a coal miner most of his life. He was a member of Bears Head Sportsman's Club, Barren Acres Gun Club and the former Still Creek Rod and Gun Club.
Preceding him in death were two sons, George Hartranft and Richard Frye; brothers, John, James and Bill Lyons and Charlie, Howard, John, Tom, Louis, Lawrence, David, Daniel and James Frye; a sister, Carrie Kranch.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, the former Mary Ann Hartranft; children, Mary Ann "Cookie" Osenbach and her husband, David, of Delano, Roy Johnson and his wife, Donna, of Delano, Robert Frye, of Quakake, and Barbara Polusky, of Delano; sisters, Amanda Southam, of Andreas, Sadie Kachmar, of Tamaqua, Marion Stankewicz, of New Ringgold, Ethel Thompson, of Quakake, and Mae Hope, of Tamaqua; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Following COVID-19/ social distancing guidelines, relatives and friends are invited to call from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City. Interment will follow at Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. The guest book can be signed at www.jarrettfuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 31, 2020