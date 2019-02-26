Robert G. Fitzpatrick, 67, known to friends and family as Bobby or Growler, of Minersville, formerly of Branchdale, died Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Pottsville, July 3, 1951, he was a son of Mary R. Ryan Fitzpatrick, of Branchdale, and the late Thomas J. Fitzpatrick.
He was a graduate of Minersville Area High School.
Robert served in the Army during the Vietnam War.
He worked in security for Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
He was a lifetime member of Muddy Creek Sportsman Club, Branchdale.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by a son, Matthew Fitzpatrick and his wife, Cher, of Hamburg; a daughter, Mandy Fitzpatrick, of Minersville; a brother, Thomas J. Fitzpatrick and his wife, Maureen, of Branchdale; three sisters, Maureen Fitzpatrick, of Branchdale, Diane Ehlinger and her husband, Bert, of Minersville, and Judith Culbert and her husband, William, of Pottsville; stepgrandchildren, Rose and Alex Ward; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 8 p.m. Wednesday from St. Mary Church of Branchdale, 70 State Road, Branchdale, PA 17923, with the Rev. Christopher Zelonis officiating. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you honor Bobby by supporting older Pennsylvanians through his favorite pastime the purchasing of a PA Lottery ticket for yourself. Burial with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 26, 2019