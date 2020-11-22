Home

Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home
208 Pike Street
Port Carbon, PA 17965
570-622-8411
Robert Gerard "Bobby" "Bubba" Coleman, 49, of Pottsville, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

Born April 30, 1971, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Charles R. Coleman, who died in 2011, and Ann Marie (Kliebenstein) Coleman, who resides in Pottsville.

In addition to his father, Bobby was preceded in death by his brother, Michael, in 1991.

In addition to his mother, Bobby is survived by his wife of 20 years, Christina Ann (Rowcotsky) Coleman, Pottsville; his brother, Thomas Coleman and his wife, Danielle, Nebraska; two nieces he adored, Jaimyn and Natalie.

Bobby was a graduate of PAHS, Class of 1989. He worked for the Rehig-Penn Co., Gordon, for many years.

Funeral services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to to either or to 's Project. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 22, 2020
