Jane Clifford Ritz Funeral Home
19 E Mahanoy St
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
(570) 773-1840
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Robert H. Blackwell

Robert H. Blackwell Obituary
Robert H. Blackwell, 91, a former resident of Mahanoy City, passed away Thursday, May 7, at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center.

He was born Aug. 30, 1928, in Saint Nicholas, Mahanoy Township, a son to the late Harry C. and Grace (DeLong) Blackwell.

He was the last surviving member of his immediate family and only survived by cousins. Robert was a lifetime member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Mahanoy City, where he served as financial secretary for over 50 years.

Funeral services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's name would be appreciated and can be sent to St. Paul's United Church of Christ Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 124, Mahanoy City, PA 17948. Jane Clifford Ritz Funeral Home, Franklin R. Fetter, funeral director, Mahanoy City, has charge of the arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on May 9, 2020
