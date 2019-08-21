Home

Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-1680
Robert H. Hartz Obituary
Robert H. Hartz, 79, of Frackville, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at home.

Born in Ashland, he was a son of the late Mary Hartz Sienkiewicz.

He graduated from Butler High School in 1957.

He retired from General Motors after 30 years of service.

He was a member of the Good Fellow Club and Rolling Meadows Golf Course. He was an avid golfer and sports fan - loving those Phillies and Eagles!

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his son, Richard Hartz; his brother, Alan Sienkiewicz; his grandson, Matthew Malocu; his granddaughter, Cori Kushwarra.

Surviving him are his wife, Marianna (Mincavage) Hartz, whom he was married to for 57 years; two sons, Robert Hartz Jr., husband of Sandy, Dayton, Ohio, and Ronald Hartz, husband of Diana, Malvern; a daughter, Michelle Malocu, wife of Tony, Stafford, Va.; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home in Ashland with the Rev. Brian Miller officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home. Interment will be held in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Frackville, at the convenience of the family. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Please visit www.kullfuneral.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 21, 2019
