Robert H. Orndorff III, 67, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Hershey.
Born Feb. 11, 1952, in Fort Campbell, Ky., he was a son of Blanche M. (Fisher) Orndorff Koehler, of Orwigsburg, and the late Robert H. Orndorff Jr.
Robert attended Schuylkill Haven Area schools. He served in the military for 38 years.
Robert was formerly employed as a heavy equipment mechanic at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville.
He was a member of Jonestown American Legion Post 883 and Schuylkill Hose Company No. 2, Schuylkill Haven. He formerly volunteered with Pottsville EMS as an ambulance driver and loved trains.
In addition to his father, Robert was also preceded in death by his stepfather, John L. Koehler, and sister, Peggy Darosh.
In addition to his mother, Robert is survived by two sisters, Susan Sidella and Pam Dreher; two brothers, Elwood R. Orndorff and Joseph Orndorff; nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held at the family's convenience at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. At the family's request, memorial donations may be sent to Salvation Army, 400 Sanderson St., Pottsville, PA 17901, or Schuylkill Hose Company No. 2, E. Union and St. Peter streets, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 3, 2020