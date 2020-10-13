Home

Gricoski Funeral Home
48 North Broad Mt. Avenue
Frackville, PA 17931
(570) 874-0197
Robert H. Price, 78, of Ashland, passed away with his family by his side Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at his residence.

Born in Frackville, Dec. 16, 1941, he was a son of the late Harry Sr. and Elizabeth Dean Price.

Robert worked as a laborer at the former Frackville Block and Supply Co. and last worked as a machine operator for Renier films, Auburn.

He enjoyed the outdoors and having his family close by. He was a member of Gordon Fire Company.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Georgine F. Eckert Price; a sister; Barbara Hoffman; an infant brother; brothers, Harry and Thomas Price.

Robert is survived by two daughters, Deanna White and LouAnne Hahn, both of Ashland; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; a sister; Sadie Wetzel, of Pottsville; nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday Oct. 17, at Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville, with the Rev. Dennis Snyder as celebrant. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Englewood/Frackville. In Lieu of flowers, donations in Robert's name can be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis TN, 38105. Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville, has charge of arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 13, 2020
