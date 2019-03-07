Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert H. Reichwein. View Sign

Robert H. Reichwein, 97, of Germanville Road, Ashland, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Ridgeview Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Shenandoah Heights, where he was a resident for only 2 days.



Born in Fountain Springs, Nov. 16, 1921, he was a son of the late Peter and Emma Guinther Reichwein.



Robert attended Butler Township schools. He worked as a farmer for many years, and also worked at Malho Coal Co., and retired from Reading Anthracite as a bulldozer operator.



He was a member of Christ Congregational Church, Fountain Springs, and served as a board member for the church and cemetery for many years. He was an avid Phillies fan and enjoyed fishing and gardening.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Tielman, Feb. 24, 2004; sisters, Margaret Mervine, Dorothy Boylan, Mae Quinton, Helen Reichwein and Catherine Gilfert; brothers, James and Henry Reichwein.



Surviving are a son, Robert, husband of Augusta Reichwein, of Ashland; grandchildren, Denise, wife of Ryan McGurl, of Ashland, Lynn Reichwein, of Dauphin, and Rob, husband of Jenna Reichwein, of San Tan Valley, Ariz.; great-grandchildren, Ryan and Brooklyn McGurl; nieces.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, with John Kessler officiating. Interment will be at Christ Church Cemetery, Fountain Springs. Viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Christ Congregational Church, 134 Broad St., Ashland, PA 17921.



901 Centre St

Ashland , PA 17921

