Robert J. "Bob" Bobish, 86, of Shenandoah Heights, passed away Sunday evening, March 22, 2020, at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center.
Born Jan. 16, 1934, in Shenandoah, he was a son of the late John and Olive (Witkowski) Bobish.
He was a 1952 graduate of the former Shenandoah Catholic High School.
Robert was a decorated Air Force Korean War veteran, having served his country from 1952 until 1956. He received the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He was a life member of Shenandoah AMVETS Post 7, where he served as post commander from 1975 until 1976.
Prior to his retirement, Bob was a truck driver for Reading Anthracite.
He was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah, formerly St. Stephen Church. Bob loved his family, church and country. He was often seen taking his daily walks in downtown Shenandoah and visiting the former Adoration Chapel at St. Casimir Church.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were two brothers and sisters-in-law, Cyril and Fran Bobish and Eugene J. "Bo" and Jeanine Bobish.
Surviving are his sister, Elizabeth "Bettie" Coyle and her husband, James "Jim," of Bluffton, S.C.; nieces and nephews, Allison McCann and her husband, Sean, Coleen Huff and her husband, Ken, James J. Coyle, Shannon Kingston and her husband, Bryan, Kevin Bobish and his wife, Lori, John Bobish and Jackie Bobish; great-nieces and-nephews; a cousin, Jim Kelly; his caregiver for the past three years, Rose Lawson.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Church, Shenandoah, with Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian, pastor, as the celebrant. Interment will follow in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Expressions of sympathy in Bob's name can be made to Divine Mercy Parish Memorial Fund, 108 W. Cherry St., Shenandoah, PA 17976. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 24, 2020