Born in Brockton, he was a son of the late Peter and Elizabeth Piller Bubel.



A lifelong resident of Brockton, Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Mary Elizabeth Curry Bubel, on Oct. 9, 2014. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Regina Bowers.



A graduate of Blythe Township High School, Bob served honorably in the Army. He retired from Dana Corp., Reading, and was a member of Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, New Philadelphia.



He is survived by his son, Peter J. and his companion, Stephanie Burns, of Reading; his beloved granddaughters, Nina and Alyssa. He is also survived by brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and honorary family members he kept close in his heart.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, from Holy Cross R.C.C., 99 Valley St., New Philadelphia, PA 17959, with the Rev. Ronald I. Minner to celebrate. Friends may call in church from 9:30 a.m. until time of worship. Interment with military honors will be at St. Bartholomew's R.C.C. Cemetery, Brockton. Memorials in his name to: National Centre for Padre Pio Inc., 111 Barto Road, P.O. Box 206, Barto, PA 19504.



