Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home, Inc.
104 South 4th Street
Minersville, PA 17954
(570) 544-5111
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home, Inc.
104 South 4th Street
Minersville, PA 17954
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home, Inc.
104 South 4th Street
Minersville, PA 17954
1937 - 2019
Robert J. Burns Sr. Obituary
Robert J. "Whitey" Burns Sr., 82, of Seltzer, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Robert was born in Heckscherville, Feb. 14, 1937, a son of the late Helen (Tobin) and Thomas Burns.

He was the husband of Shirley Ann (Holley) Burns, whom he married Aug. 9, 1958. He was a graduate of Pottsville Catholic High School, Class of 1955.

He was employed as a commercial painter and had worked at United Metal. He was a member of Seltzer Hose Company and Seltzer Gun Club.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Thomas, Joseph, Francis, Vincent and Jack Burns; sisters, Helen Hesse, Elizabeth and Theresa Burns.

Robert is survived by his wife, Shirley; a daughter, Lynn Harter; a son, Robert J. Burns Jr.; grandchildren, Shannon, wife of Daren Blood, Ryan, husband of Megan Harter; great-grandchildren, Justin, Devon, Lexi, Savannah Harter, Kennedy and Dylan Blood.

A religious funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, with Pastor Joan Weiderhold officiating. All are respectfully invited to attend a visitation with callings hours from 9 to 11 a.m. There will be no calling hours Monday evening. Interment will be in Mount Peace Cemetery. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 11, 2019
