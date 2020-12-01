Home

Schuylkill Memorial Park, LLC & Grabowski Funeral Home
75 Memorial Drive
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
Robert J. Butcavage


1941 - 2020
Robert J. Butcavage Obituary

Robert J. Butcavage Sr., 79, formerly of Minersville, passed away Monday while a resident of Masonic Village, Elizabethtown.

Born Feb. 9, 1941, in Minersville, he was a son of the late John and Anna Vershocky Butcavage.

Robert was a graduate of Nativity High School.

He was a devoted member to Masonic Lodge 138, Orwigsburg, and was highly active throughout his life, even serving as master in the past.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Diane, who passed away in 2004. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, John and Richard Butcavage.

Robert is survived by his son, Robert J. Butcavage Jr., husband to Sally, of Lakeland, Fla.; two granddaughters, Heather and Samantha; nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Darlene Loy, wife of James, along with their daughter, Laura.

Services are private with burial on the grounds of Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Grabowski Funeral Home is entrusted with the services. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.grabowskifuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 1, 2020
