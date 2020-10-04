Home

H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Robert J. Edmondson Jr. Obituary

Robert J. Edmondson Jr., of Frackville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the home of his father in Pine Grove.

Born Sept. 17, 1962, in Girardville, he was a son of Robert Edmondson Sr., of Pine Grove, and the late Margaret Koslosky Edmondson.

He worked at Fist Quality in Hazelton. 

Preceding him in death was a brother, Gerald W. Edmondson.

Surviving, in addition to his father, is a brother, Richard Edmondson, of Frackville.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fountain Springs.

H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements, and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 4, 2020
