Robert J. Garland, 83, of Pottsville, passed away with his loving family by his side on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at his home.
Born in Schuylkill Haven, on Sept. 24, 1936, he was a son of the late George and Caroline (Sinko) Garland.
Bob was a graduate of Pottsville High School, Class of 1955. He served in the Army Reserves. Bob worked as a police officer for the Pottsville Police Department for 26 years until retiring in 1994.
He was of the Protestant faith. Bob was a lifetime member of West End Hose Company No. 7, Pottsville, American Motorcycle Club, and Faternal Order of Police Lodge 44. Bob was an avid golfer and fisherman.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Clarence and Joseph Frasnelli, Edward Mistishun, and Arthur Garland; a sister, Jean Haag.
Bob is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy M. (Miller) Garland, Pottsville; two daughters, Denise L. Garland and her husband, James Hannaway, Pittsburgh, and Cheryl L. Muncy and her husband, Gregory, Schuylkill Haven; a son, David J. Garland and his wife, Donna, Schuylkill Haven; four grandchildren, Ryan Muncy and his wife, Amanda, Hayden Muncy, Devon Muncy, and Zachary Garland; a great-granddaughter, Abigail; a great-grandson, Maddox; a sister, Judy Garland, Pottsville; nieces and nephews.
Services and interment will be private. The Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 6, 2020