Robert J. Hank, 72, of Mahanoy Plane, passed away peacefully Tuesday at his residence with his family at his side.



Born in Fountain Springs, he was a son of the late Robert and Elizabeth Scheele Hank.



He had been employed as a load operator for Blaschak Coal Co. until his retirement.He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Bob was a graduate of Ashland High School, Class of 1964, member of Girardville American Legion Post and also the Lavelle Fire Company.



He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Hank.



Bob is survived by his life companion of 47 years, Jill Abrams; his daughter, Shannon Butler and her companion, Jesus Martinez, Mahanoy Plane; his stepchildren, Sherri, wife of Stephen Rooney, Ashland, Terry, wife of Dave Clemson, Tamaqua, and Arthur and his wife, Amy Abrams, Jacksonville, Fla.; his grandchildren, Jeremy, Corrine, Kevin, Jessica, Shawn, Seth and Shane; two great-grandchildren; also by a cousin, Patsy Scheele, Girardville.



At Robert's request, services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers contributions in Robert's name be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



