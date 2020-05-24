Home

Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home, Inc.
104 South 4th Street
Minersville, PA 17954
(570) 544-5111
Robert J. "Jack" Kline

Robert J. "Jack" Kline Obituary
Robert J. "Jack" Kline, 91, formerly of Minersville and Llewellyn, passed away Thursday, May 21, at St. Luke's Hospital, Lehighton.

Jack was born March 14, 1929, in Pottsville, a son of the late Olive (Maurer) and Robert J. Kline.

He was the widower of Nancy (Brown) Kline.

He was a member of First Congregational Church, Minersville. He was a graduate of Minersville High School and attended Elizabethtown College. He served in the Army in World War II in the Japanese theater.

Before his retirement he was employed at ALCOA as first a security guard and then an office clerk.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Nancy, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Kline.

Jack is survived by two sons, Thomas, husband of Mary Ann Kline, of Minersville, and John R. "Jack" Kline and his companion, Francie Stare, of Elizabethtown. He is also survived by grandson, Jesse Kline, Minersville, and nieces.

At the behest of his family, all services shall be private. Interment will be in Mount Peace Cemetery. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.

republicanherald.com

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on May 24, 2020
