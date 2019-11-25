|
Robert J. "Red" McCaffrey, 95, of Pottsville, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
Born in Pottsville, Dec. 5, 1923, He was a son of the late James and Kathryn (Kelly) McCaffrey.
Robert J. McCaffrey served in the Army during World War II.
Red worked as a welder for Aetna Steel until its closing, drove bus and worked in maintenance for the Pottsville School District and drove a shuttle for the former Good Samaritan Hospital.
He was a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville; Pottsville AMVETS Post 180; Pottsville ; life member West End Hose Company No. 7, Pottsville; and Minersville American Legion Post 1044.
Red loved sports. In his younger years, he and his brother, Bill (The Irish Brothers), were a winning boxing team for the Pottsville YMCA. Later in life, he enjoyed coaching the "Bunker Hill Bombers" minor league baseball team, umpiring Rotary Little League games, Pottsville adult slow pitch softball teams and Pottsville basketball. He loved bowling and golfing. His proudest moments were a hole in one at Mountain Valley Golf Course in 1994, winning the Little Brown Jug Invitational golf tournament in 1980 and his multiple gold medals in the Senior Olympics. He also loved his Notre Dame football team.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise (Hughes) McCaffrey, in 2013; two brothers, James and William McCaffrey.
Surviving are two sons, James McCaffrey and his wife, Patricia, of Cressona, and Robert McCaffrey and his wife, Kerry, of Schuylkill Haven; daughter, Mary Larish and her husband, James, of Saint Clair; five grandchildren, Kaitlin McCaffrey, Shawn McCaffrey, James Larish, Eric Larish and his wife, Maria, and Alexandra Larish; nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 319 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday at Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, 110 N. Second St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 712 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517. Burial with military honors will be in Calvary Cemetery, Pottsville. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.
