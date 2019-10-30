Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home
110 N. 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
570-429-0610
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Panchari
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Panchari

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Panchari Obituary
Robert J. Panchari, 78, of Saint Clair, died Tuesday at home surrounded by his family.

Born in Saint Clair, March 9, 1941, he was a son of the late Peter and Catherine (Tomko) Panchari.

He was a 1958 graduate of Pottsville Area High School. Robert retired as a supervisor from David Kahn Inc. Wearever Pen, Deer Lake. He was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair.

Bob enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, traveling to his vacation home in the Poconos, woodworking and photography.

He was preceded in death by brother, David Panchari.

Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Joanne (McMenamin) Panchari; son, Robert Panchari and his wife, Pamela, of Pottsville; grandson, Skyler Panchari, of Pottsville; granddaughter, Breanna Panchari, of Pottsville; brother, Raymond Panchari and his wife, Debbie, of Pottsville; two sisters-in-law, Betty Ann Cordaro and her husband, Paul, of Wernersville, and Theressa Panchari, of Saint Clair; nieces, nephews, cousins and his beloved dog, Brandy.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair. Friends may call from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Clare Memorial Fund at the above address. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now