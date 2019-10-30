|
|
Robert J. Panchari, 78, of Saint Clair, died Tuesday at home surrounded by his family.
Born in Saint Clair, March 9, 1941, he was a son of the late Peter and Catherine (Tomko) Panchari.
He was a 1958 graduate of Pottsville Area High School. Robert retired as a supervisor from David Kahn Inc. Wearever Pen, Deer Lake. He was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair.
Bob enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, traveling to his vacation home in the Poconos, woodworking and photography.
He was preceded in death by brother, David Panchari.
Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Joanne (McMenamin) Panchari; son, Robert Panchari and his wife, Pamela, of Pottsville; grandson, Skyler Panchari, of Pottsville; granddaughter, Breanna Panchari, of Pottsville; brother, Raymond Panchari and his wife, Debbie, of Pottsville; two sisters-in-law, Betty Ann Cordaro and her husband, Paul, of Wernersville, and Theressa Panchari, of Saint Clair; nieces, nephews, cousins and his beloved dog, Brandy.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair. Friends may call from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Clare Memorial Fund at the above address. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 30, 2019