Robert J. "Coalie" Stremick, 77, of Valley Street, Brockton, entered into eternal rest Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Pottsville, Sept. 7, 1942, Coalie was a son of the late Martha (Lincovich) Haffey.
A member of Holy Cross R.C.C., New Philadelphia, Coalie worked for Saint Clair Garment and retired from S.T.S., where he drove bus for a number of years. In retirement, he helped his son with his business, Robert Stremick Trucking.
Coalie enjoyed hunting and fishing and the companionship of his dog, Daisy. He was a member of the former Brockton Fire Company, Tamaqua Pool League and Mountain Valley Senior Golf League. Coalie was one of Schuylkill County's preeminent pool shooters. He also coached his granddaughters' travel softball teams for many years.
He was predeceased by his stepfather, Frank Haffey, and brother, Charles Stremick.
Coalie is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Ann V. (Nothstein) Stremick; daughter, Margaret Ann Bensinger and her husband, David, of Tamaqua; son, Robert R. Stremick and his wife, Marina, of Minersville; brother, John Stremick and his wife, Nellie, of MaryD; grandchildren, Heather Patrick and her husband, Rafe, Jennifer Schock and her husband, Lamonte, and Jessica Halabura and her husband, Travis; great-grandchildren who affectionately called him "Poppy," Harleigh, Lyla, Teyla and Emma. Nieces and great-nieces also survive Coalie.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 655 East Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252, 570-668-2550. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Holy Cross R.C.C., 99 N. Valley St., New Philadelphia, PA 17959. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until time of worship at the church. Interment will be held in Sky-View Memorial Park, Tamaqua. Mass cards and memorials in care of Holy Cross R.C.C., expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Coalie may be shared by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
