Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert J. Wytovich. View Sign

Robert J. Wytovich, 83, of Pottsville, passed away Tuesday, March 5, at his residence.



Born in Schoentown, May 16, 1935, he was a son of the late Anna Koslosky and Michael Wytovich.



Robert was a graduate of Port Carbon Soldiers Memorial High School, Class of 1952. He was a veteran of the Army, serving in Orleans, France, and also served 22 years in the Army Reserves, retiring as a first sergeant. He was on the Army baseball team while serving in Europe. When he came home he tried out for the Philadelphia Phillies.



He was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven. He was a former member of Mary Queen of Peace and St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, both of Pottsville.



He was formerly employed as a driver for Yuengling. Then retired as a cement mason and was a member of International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftsmen, Washington, D.C., former member of the Local 47 Bricklayers, Pottsville, and Local 5, Harrisburg, Saint Clair Old Timers, American Legion, Coal Crackers Polka Association and APA Polka Association. Robert loved gardening, baseball and polka dancing.



He was the husband of Virginia Bercik Wytovich for 58 years. The couple married Oct. 1, 1960.



Robert is preceded in death by his brother, Edward, and son-in-law, David Novatnak.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Patricia Novatnak, Cressona, and Linda Wytovich, Pottsville; son, Michael Wytovich, husband of Tammy, Pottsville; grandchildren, Aleksandr Novatnak, husband of Lindsay, Katrina Novatnak Greenawalt, wife of Ryan, Mitchell, Max and Madison Wytovich; great-grandson, Wyatt David Greenawalt.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, with Monsignor Edward S. Zemanik officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Family requests donations to Lebanon VA Medical Center Voluntary Service (10V), 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042. Interment will be held at a later date at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA 17003. To extend online condolences, visit



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com





Robert J. Wytovich, 83, of Pottsville, passed away Tuesday, March 5, at his residence.Born in Schoentown, May 16, 1935, he was a son of the late Anna Koslosky and Michael Wytovich.Robert was a graduate of Port Carbon Soldiers Memorial High School, Class of 1952. He was a veteran of the Army, serving in Orleans, France, and also served 22 years in the Army Reserves, retiring as a first sergeant. He was on the Army baseball team while serving in Europe. When he came home he tried out for the Philadelphia Phillies.He was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven. He was a former member of Mary Queen of Peace and St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, both of Pottsville.He was formerly employed as a driver for Yuengling. Then retired as a cement mason and was a member of International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftsmen, Washington, D.C., former member of the Local 47 Bricklayers, Pottsville, and Local 5, Harrisburg, Saint Clair Old Timers, American Legion, Coal Crackers Polka Association and APA Polka Association. Robert loved gardening, baseball and polka dancing.He was the husband of Virginia Bercik Wytovich for 58 years. The couple married Oct. 1, 1960.Robert is preceded in death by his brother, Edward, and son-in-law, David Novatnak.In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Patricia Novatnak, Cressona, and Linda Wytovich, Pottsville; son, Michael Wytovich, husband of Tammy, Pottsville; grandchildren, Aleksandr Novatnak, husband of Lindsay, Katrina Novatnak Greenawalt, wife of Ryan, Mitchell, Max and Madison Wytovich; great-grandson, Wyatt David Greenawalt.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, with Monsignor Edward S. Zemanik officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Family requests donations to Lebanon VA Medical Center Voluntary Service (10V), 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042. Interment will be held at a later date at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA 17003. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com . Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, both in Schuylkill Haven.Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close