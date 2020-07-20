Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home
1323 Centre St.
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-4171
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Brock Cemetery
Ashland, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Zimmerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Zimmerman


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Zimmerman Obituary

Robert J. Zimmerman, 76, of Shenandoah, former Ashland resident, passed away Friday, July 17, at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center, Shenandoah.

Born May 7, 1944, in Fountain Springs, he was a son of the late William and Ruth Hubler Zimmerman. He was a graduate of the former Ashland High School, Class of 1962, and had been the owner of a garbage hauling business and lastly worked at the Shenandoah Rag Co. until his retirement.

Bob attended the Zion Reformed United Church of Christ, Ashland.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Oliver, married 34 years; son, William Zimmerman, Shenandoah, Michael Zimmerman and companion, Karen Simpson, Ashland; sisters, Dorothy, wife of Hans Roehricht, Lake Forest, Calif., Jean Price, Mahanoy City; stepbrother, Marlin Klinger, Shamokin; grandchildren, Michael, James and Alorah Zimmerman; nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, in Brock Cemetery, Ashland. Officiating will be the Rev. Jack Murray, pastor of St. Clair-Wade United Methodist Church, Saint Clair. Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -