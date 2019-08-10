Home

Bartashus Funeral Home
63 Kimber St
New Philadelphia, PA 17959
(570) 277-6941
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Bartashus Funeral Home
63 Kimber St
New Philadelphia, PA 17959
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church
New Philadelphia, PA
View Map
1988 - 2019
Robert James Patrick Brennan Foley Obituary
Robert James Patrick Brennan Foley, 30, passed away Aug. 4 at his residence in Williamsport.

Born Aug. 8, 1988, in Pottsville, he was a son of Karen Brennan. Bob's enjoyment in life were his two daughters, mother and friends.

In addition to his loving mother, Karen Brennan, of New Philadelphia, he is survived by his maternal grandmother, Jane Murphy Brennan, Tuscarora; sisters, Felicia, wife of Walt Baltra, Philadelphia, and Jane McElvaney, Texas.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, New Philadelphia. Viewing will be from 9 until 10:30 a.m. at Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia. Interment will be in St. Bertha's Cemetery, Tuscarora. In memory of Bobby, donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray costs of funeral.

Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 10, 2019
