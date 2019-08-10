|
Robert James Patrick Brennan Foley, 30, passed away Aug. 4 at his residence in Williamsport.
Born Aug. 8, 1988, in Pottsville, he was a son of Karen Brennan. Bob's enjoyment in life were his two daughters, mother and friends.
In addition to his loving mother, Karen Brennan, of New Philadelphia, he is survived by his maternal grandmother, Jane Murphy Brennan, Tuscarora; sisters, Felicia, wife of Walt Baltra, Philadelphia, and Jane McElvaney, Texas.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, New Philadelphia. Viewing will be from 9 until 10:30 a.m. at Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia. Interment will be in St. Bertha's Cemetery, Tuscarora. In memory of Bobby, donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray costs of funeral.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 10, 2019