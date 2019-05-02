Robert Joseph Walaconis, 71, of Hernando, Fla., passed away June 5, 2018, in Brooksville, Fla.
Born in New York, New York, on Aug. 1, 1946, he was a son of the late Alice Walaconis.
Robert was a Girardville native and graduate of Immaculate Heart High School in Fountain Springs, Class of 1964.
He served in the Navy aboard the USS Guam from 1964 to 1967 during the Vietnam era, attaining the rank of Radar Man 3.
Robert was of the Catholic faith.
He worked as a businessman in the Williamsport and Lock Haven areas for over 20 years.
Robert was an avid fisherman and big game hunter. He enjoyed flying homing pigeons.
He is survived by a daughter, Heather Halford and her husband, Dennis; a son, Michael Walaconis; three granddaughters, Brittany Vernosky, Kelly (Brensinger) Grustas and her husband, Christopher, and Ryleigh Walaconis.
Private interment with military honors will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, at the family's convenience. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with local arrangements.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 2, 2019