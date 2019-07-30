|
Robert L. Hand, 78, of Venice, Fla., formerly of Auburn, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at his home surrounded by his wife and family.
Robert was born in Pottsville, June 27, 1941, a son of Robert and Ada Reber Hand. He was the husband of Sherrill L. Moyer Hand.
He retired to Florida after owning and operating Wholesale Beverage in Pottsville and Hand Beverage in Orwigsburg.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his brother, Donald L. (wife, Elizabeth); his three children, Cynthia Campbell (husband, Gregory), Robert A. Hand (wife, Erika) and Kimberly Fleming (husband, Robert); and his six grandchildren, Jakob and Emma Hand, Christopher and Kyle Campbell and Ryan and Alex Kasprowicz.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.
