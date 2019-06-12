Home

Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
200 West Main Street
Valley View, PA 17983
(570) 682-3070
Robert L. "Hank" Huntzinger

Robert L. "Hank" Huntzinger Obituary
Robert L."Hank" Huntzinger, 95, of Fountain, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019, at his residence.

He was born Thursday, April 24, 1924, in Hegins, a son of the late Erma M. Huntzinger.

He served in the Army during World War II. Hank retired from Richmond Screw and Anchor.

He was a member of Christ United Church of Christ, Fountain. He was also a member of American Legion Post 575, Valley View.

His wife, Mary E. Otto Huntzinger, passed away in 2009.

He is survived by a son, Dean M. Huntzinger, of Pottsville; a daughter, Elizabeth H. Fuqua and her husband, Charles, of Brighton, Mich.; four grandchildren, Isabella Huntzinger, Michael Huntzinger, Charles Fuqua III and Jeffrey Fuqua; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Allen L. Shade, of Myerstown.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Christ United Church of Christ, Fountain, with the Rev. Michael C. Klahr officiating. A visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the church. Private burial with military honors will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Memorial contributions can be made to Christ United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 57, Hegins, PA 17938. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 12, 2019
