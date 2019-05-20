Robert L. Truscott, 68, of Buck Run, Foster Township, passed away unexpectedly Saturday at his home.
Born Oct. 17, 1950, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Walter Sr. and Ann Cartwright Truscott.
He attended Minersville schools, and worked as a pipe layer for Renda Construction, New Jersey, for over 50 years.
He was a member of St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, Minersville.
Preceding him in death were a grandson, Seth Knarr, on April 16; three siblings, Ralph Truscott, Walter Truscott Jr. and Jane Mickey.
Rob is survived by his wife, the former Donna Trusky, to whom he would have been married 43 years on June 5; his daughter, Sheila Truscott Pangaio and her husband, Stephen, Minersville; a granddaughter, Jayden Pangaio; two brothers, Edward Truscott, Flemington, N.J., and George Truscott, Pottsville; nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may call from 6 until 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Matthew the Evangelist Church, 139 Spruce St., Minersville. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus Kostka No. 2 Cemetery, Branch Township. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
