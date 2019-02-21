Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Leo McLaughlin. View Sign

Robert Leo McLaughlin, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. His final days were spent surrounded by his loving children and friends, and under the gentle care of Tidewell Hospice.



Bob was born April 21, 1932, in Ashland, to Robert Leo and Kathryn Flanagan McLaughlin. Bob graduated from Mount Saint Mary's College in 1954. In August of that year, he married his one true love, Helene Clara Ginley, with whom he shared all of life's adventures, ups and downs, for over 60 years. They spent their early married years in Bryn Mawr, while Bob pursued a law degree from Villanova Law School. Upon graduating, Bob joined the Marine Corps, where he served as a 1st Lieutenant at Camp Lejeune, N.C. Bob and Helene settled in New Orleans, La., shortly after leaving the Marine Corps. Bob was a successful criminal defense attorney in The Big Easy from 1960 to 1972. Oh, the stories he could tell! Bob and Helene left a part of their hearts in New Orleans when they embarked on a grand adventure, moving to Limerick, and then Foynes, Ireland, where they and their family operated a small inn and public house. They returned to the United States in 1973 and settled in Bob's hometown of Ashland, where Bob returned to the practice of law, until retiring as Senior Council for the Board of Claims for the Commonwealth of Pa. Bob and Helene retired to Bradenton, Fla., in 2008, and embraced the community in which they lived. Bob was a member of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church, an avid reader, golfer, huge Mount St. Mary's and Villanova basketball fan, and devoted husband, father and grandfather. His signature wave, and jaunty caps will be missed by many.



Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Helene.



He is survived by their four children, Robert L. III (Sarah-Lynne) McLaughlin, of Baton Rouge, La., Beth (Charlie) Becker, of Frackville, Martha (Steve) Roe, of Bradenton, Fla., and Helene "Holly" (Stephen) Tiley, of Carlisle; and his five grandchildren, Robert L. IV and Patrick (Melissa) McLaughlin, and Kathleen (Andrew) Dornstadter, Peter and Ellie Tiley; and his two sisters, Mary Teresa Camarda, of Bethlehem, and Kathleen Malloy, of Jacksonville, Fla.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. March 22 at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church. Interment will be at the Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that you consider making a donation to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota, Florida, at



