Robert M. Dolan, 69, of Ashland, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street with his loved ones by his side.



Born in Ashland, April 15, 1949, he was a son of the late Anna Dolan.



He was a 1967 graduate of North Schuylkill High School. He enjoyed watching football and was an avid Notre Dame fan. He worked as a bartender at Marrone's Cafe in Girardville for 30 years. He also worked at other local bars and McGuire's Pub in Atlantic City. He was a member of many local clubs and fire departments.



Along with his mother, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Anna and Vincent Dolan.



He is survived by his Aunt Betty Dolan, of Maryland; cousins; his caregiver, Kaity Korn, of Ashland; lifelong friends, Arlene Loftus, of Pottsville, David Boppel and Jimmy Marrone, both of Ashland.



He had countless friends he made throughout the years.



A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, with the Rev. Paul Rothermel officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor.



901 Centre St

Ashland , PA 17921

