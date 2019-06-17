Robert M. Dougherty, 74, of Brandon, Fla., passed away May 21, 2019, in Ruskin, Fla.



Born in Pottsville, Aug. 4, 1944, he was a son of George P. and Ruth Daniels Dougherty of Palo Alto.



Bob was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force, and retired after a 24-year career on June 30, 1987 with the rank of master sergeant. He continued serving with the federal government as a civilian for 17 years.



In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by a daughter, Denise, and brothers, David and Edward Dougherty.



He is survived by his wife, Linda, of Brandon, Fla.; son, Darel W. Dougherty; granddaughter, Misty; daughter, Linda, wife of Carlos Somellan; and grandson, Beau Nichols, all of Florida; sons, Robert, of Orwigsburg and Frank, of Lebanon; brothers, George W., wife Kay, of Palo Alto; Frank, wife Gail, of Pottsville; sisters, Ruth Yarnell, husband George, of Palo Alto; Barbara Brenchley, husband Gerald, of Hanover; nieces and nephews.



A military funeral was held May 24, 2019, in Brandon, Fla. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Mountainside Bible Church, Cadbury Street, Palo Alto.



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com





Published in Republican & Herald on June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary