|
|
Robert Martin Hopko, 81, of Bethlehem, formerly of Wernersville, passed away April 30, 2020, in the care of Country Meadows, Bethlehem.
He was the widower of Gladys (Yvonne) Hopko. Robert was born Nov. 11, 1938, in Mahanoy City, to the late Basil and Helen (Horas) Hopko.
After graduating from high school, Robert was approached by General Motors and offered a job. Accepting the job, Robert moved to Linden, N.J., where he began his career on the assembly line. He moved to Edison, N.J., with his wife and young son, working at the General Motors plant for 48 years before retiring.
After the passing of Gladys, he moved to Wernersville to be closer to his mother and siblings. Robert then moved to assisted living at Country Meadows, Bethlehem. He was a former member of St. George Byzantine Catholic Church, Linden, N.J., and St. Francis of Assisi Cathedral, Edison, N.J., where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus and most currently a member of the parish of St. Francis de Sales in Robesonia. Robert had many joys in life, loving cars especially his 1977 classic Lincoln Continental, baseball and 50s doo-wop music.
He was predeceased by his sister, Paula Christensen.
Robert will be lovingly missed by his son, Robert Clement Hopko and wife,Valerie Cerreta, of Holland Township, N.J.; brother, John Hopko and his wife, Mary, of Wernersville; sister, Stephanie Shandor and her husband, Jack, of Saint Clair; nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family due to the current public health concerns. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Robert's memory to the .
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 3, 2020