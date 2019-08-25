|
|
Robert M. Petrozino, 82, passed away peacefully Thursday at his home surrounded by his family in Saint Clair.
Born in Saint Clair, March 11, 1937, he was a son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Kurtz Petrozino.
He married Joyce Everdale Petrozino on July 2, 1960.
He was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair.
He retired from the former Pottsville Bleach & Dye, Port Carbon, after 29 years and also worked as a bus driver for Gawley Transportation, Saint Clair, for more than 20 years.
In his spare time, you could always find him in is garage working on his family and friends' vehicles.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Petrozino; two sisters, Frances Vinanskie and Theresa Maley.
Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Joyce; three sons, Robert Petrozino and his wife, Melissa, of Pottsville, Michael Petrozino and his wife, Denise, of Saint Clair, and Thomas Petrozino, of Saint Clair; daughter, Susan Petrozino and her companion, Keith, of Saint Clair; eight grandchildren, Bobbi Lynn, Kristen, Nicole, Rachael, Michael, Sarah, Tyler and Vinnie; nine great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother-in-law, Charles (Joanne) Everdale; nieces and nephews.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 72 S. Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 25, 2019