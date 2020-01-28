|
Robert M. Reber, 68, of Frieden Manor, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23.
Robert was born Jan. 14, 1952, in Pottsville, a son of the late Sarah (Losch) and Morgan Reber. He was the husband of Carol E. (Graff) Reber.
He was formerly employed at Hamburg Steel Foundry.
He enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time with his family and pets.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Dorothy Purcell; brothers, Butch Reber and Douglass Starr.
Robert is survived by his wife, Carol; four daughters, Roxanne Reber and companion, James Rensel, Tammi, wife of Kristopher Quirk, Cindi Reber and fiance, Amandus Dorrell, and Katrina Reber. Robert is also survived by three brothers, Charles Reber, Francis Reber and Frederick Schwartz; seven grandchildren; one great-grandson; nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville. A religious service will be held at 7:30 p.m. with Pastor Gary Sampson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ruth Steinart Memorial SPCA, 18 Wertz Drive, Pine Grove, PA 17963. Interment will be private at convenience of the family. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 28, 2020