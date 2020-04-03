|
Robert M. Schock, 86, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Wednesday, April 1, at ManorCare, Pottsville.
Born Dec. 16, 1933, in New Ringgold, he was a son of the late Katie (Reichwein) and William Schock.
He was the husband of Carol J. (Pearce) Schock.
He was a member of The Lighthouse Church, Orwigsburg.
Robert served in the Army as a private first class in the Korean War.
He was formerly employed by Excide Battery for 45 years, Bill's Produce and Walmart, Saint Clair, in the produce department.
He was also a model train enthusiast. He will be remembered for his holiday train display.
Robert was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ketchledge, and brothers, Earl and Harold Schock.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Cynthia L. Himmelberger, wife of Dennis, of Schuylkill Haven, Debra Sue Meade, wife of Ted, of New Ringgold, Donald R. Schock, husband of Denise, of Schuylkill Haven, Terrill W. Schock, husband of Gwen, Andreas, and Timothy G. Schock, husband of Joanna, of Schuylkill Haven; 20 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brothers, Howard Schock, of Lehighton, and Calvin Schock, of Missouri; sister-in-law, Catherine Schock, of Tamaqua; nieces and nephews.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Condolences for the family may be left at www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with the funeral home arrangements and Riverside Cremation Services Inc. with cremation services, both of Schuylkill Haven.
