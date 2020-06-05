|
|
Robert M. Schrepple, 88, a lifelong resident of Locust Valley, passed away June 3, 2020, at his home.
Born Sept. 7, 1931, he was a son of Ada and Oliver Schrepple.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Helen M. Schrepple; three brothers, Edward, James and Harold; two sisters, Bertha Herring and Margaret Bachnovich.
Robert was a graduate of Mahanoy City School, Class of 1948. He was drafted by the Army and served in the Korean War as a specialist 3rd class turret artillery mechanic.
He was later employed by Whalen Farms, later known as Whalen's Bait and Tackle, Locust Valley. He also kept busy with his own farmland until he retired in 2003.
He was a lifelong member of St. Peter's UCC, Locust Valley, and served on the consistory for many years.
He leaves behind two daughters, Barbara A. Malafarina, wife of the late Tyrone Malafarina, and Brenda L. Kintz, wife of David J. Kintz, son-in-law, William Morgan, husband of the late Jeanne M. Morgan, all of Barnesville; eight grandchildren, Richard, Russell and Ronnie Malafarina, Connie Malafarina Sullivan (husband, Matt Sullivan), Robert, Ryan and Randy Morgan, and David "DJ" Kintz Jr.; eight great-grandchildren, Ethan, Jackson, Vincent, Ava and Carter Malafarina, Keegan and Liam Sullivan, and Ryder Kintz; step great-grandchildren, Mason, Brady and Madison Mick; two sisters, Ruth Kashmere, of Harrisburg, and Hazle McAfee, of Chambersburg; nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at St. Peter's Church, 130 Church St., Barnesville, PA 18214. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service in the church. Rev. Robert Peiffer officiating. Interment to follow in St. Peter's Cemetery. Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown, has charge.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 5, 2020