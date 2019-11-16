|
Robert Neil Sonnon, a 72-year-old longtime resident of Pottsville, born Dec. 16, 1946, passed away in the afternoon Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.
He lived life on his own terms and left this life to be reunited with his wife, Cynthia Sonnon, in the same such manner.
He is survived by one sister, Rose Daulbert; one brother, Jim Sonnon; four children, Robert Sonnon Jr., William Sonnon, Iesha Kramer and Edward Sonnon; three stepchildren, Bill Hoak, Jennifer Barnett Pardini and Bobbi Lee Gorman; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be held for the family and close friends from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Palo Alto firehouse. Bob will be missed by the many people whose lives he touched.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 16, 2019