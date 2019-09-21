|
Robert P. Bergman, 71, of Zion Grove, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at his residence.
Bob was born in Shenandoah, June 3, 1948, a son of the late Johanna (Prosick) and David Bergman.
A graduate of Ringtown High School, Class of 1966, Bob attended the Pennsylvania State University prior to entering the service. Upon his return home from service, Bob then worked for Purolator Products company and at the Locust Lake State Park as a park ranger for a short while, but spent most of his life working with family at Gallagher Oil Company. Bob was very proud of his military service, including being stationed overseas in Korea, and was a very active member of the Harry A. Kase American Legion Post 289, where he served as commander for 16 years. He was well known for selling the monthly legion tickets. Bob was very active in the greater Ringtown community, being a longtime member of the Ringtown Lions Club and would volunteer much of his time for block parties, chicken barbeques and eyeglass collections. He was also an elected auditor for Union Township. A very caring man, he tried to help everyone as much as he could. Many times he went on service calls and helped people, returning with pies or in one case, a pig clock as payment. He had an extremely large heart and would often repair things for people rather than just replace them. Above all else, Bob put his family first. He attended all events for his children and grandchildren and was there for every moment his family needed him. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, who taught positive moral values and enjoyed life, even when not dealt the best hand. He was a role model of optimism, integrity, selflessness and courage. Bob had a fondness for Friday night cards, particularly Texas Hold-em and perhaps to the dismay of other players, some less predictable games. The enjoyment he received from his poker nights was immeasurable, particularly in the past few years. Bob was extremely happy to be a member of the R.B.'s and to enjoy their companionship and support. Their travels and adventures were near to his heart, along with the country cupboard muffins and creek-side meals.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by brothers, Daniel and James, and his daughter, Bridget.
Bob is survived by his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 49 years, Eileen (Gallagher) Bergman; a daughter, Kathleen, wife of David Rentschler, of Downingtown; a son, David Bergman and his wife, Jillian; a sister, Diana McBrearty; and a niece, Crystal Rautzhan, who was like a daughter to him; grandchildren, Kyle, Sadie and Ivy; sister-in law, Beverly Gallagher and her daughters, Natalie and Aimee; cousins, nieces and nephews.
To those of you that had the opportunity to meet Bob Bergman, to experience his gift of gab, to know his unselfish desire to help others, please take a moment to wish him the best and know that he wanted the best for you.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Bob's family from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at the Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, 412 West Main St., Ringtown. Bob will be laid to rest with military honors during a Graveside Commital Service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at St. Mary's Cemetery in Ringtown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Parkinson's Disease Foundation at Parkinsons.org or call 1-800-4PD-INFO, or to the Harry A. Kase American Legion Post 289, Ringtown, PA 17967. To leave an online condolence or for more information and directions, please visit www.ringtownfuneral.com.
