James E. Humphrey Funeral Home - Pottsville
1112 West Market Street
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-1403
Service
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Memorial Mass
Private
To be announced at a later date
St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Schuylkill Memorial Park
Robert P. "Lucky" Gennerella


1954 - 2020
Robert P. "Lucky" Gennerella Obituary
Robert P. "Lucky" Gennerella, 64, of Schuylkill Haven, died Friday at Providence Place, Pottsville.

He was born June 4, 1954, in Pottsville, a son of the late John Sr. and Helen Ball Gennerella.

He was a 1972 graduate of Pottsville Area High School.

He worked various jobs as a drywaller and also worked at Cabela's Sporting Goods Store, Hamburg, prior to retiring.

Bob was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, and a former member of Wing Snapper Model Airplane Club.

Throughout his life, Bob played guitar for 30 years and was a fan of Stevie Ray Vaughn. He also loved riding around on his Harley, as well as tinkering, building and flying model airplanes.

He was preceded in death by a brother, John Gennerella Jr.

Surviving are his wife with whom he would have celebrated 39 years of marriage with on May 16, Natalie Mercuri Gennerella; two daughters, Angela Hufnagle and her husband, Eric, Auburn, and Alexandra Patrocino and her husband, Willy, Schuylkill Haven; three grandchildren, Marcus and Elliot Patrocino and Adaline Hufnagle; a sister, Martina Briener and her husband, David, Schuylkill Haven; nieces and nephews; two best friends, Michael "Mick" Turick and Robert "Bob" McCaffery.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be private at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions be made to , 712 Keyser Ave., Taylor, PA 18517. Interment will be private at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Livestreaming services will be available starting at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, via a link that can be found on www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com or James E. Humphrey Funeral Home Facebook page. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, funeral director, James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with Bob's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on May 10, 2020
