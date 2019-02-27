Robert P. Lerch Jr.

Robert P. Lerch Jr., 54, of Ashland, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born May 21, 1964, in Ashland, he was a son of the late Robert and Dawn Kissinger Lerch. Robert graduated from North Schuylkill High School and worked at Tri-State Envelope Corp. for over 30 years.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Debbie Lerch and Tina Allen; one brother, Randall Lerch.

Surviving are a brother, Bradley Lerch, Ashland; nephew, Cody Lerch; niece, Jade McGurl.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit www.kullfuneral.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
