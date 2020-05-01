|
Robert P. Stephens, 77, of Cressona, crossed into eternity Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Broad Mountain Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Frackville.
Born July 2, 1942, in Middleport, he was a son of the late Clarence and Lillian (Meyers) Stephens.
Robert, commonly known as Bob to his friends and family, was a bank manager at Union Bank and Trust Co., Pottsville. He will be remembered as a son, a brother, a husband, a father and a grandfather. Robert faithfully attended Evangelical Free Church, where he notably enjoyed singing in the choir and regularly gathering with friends to play Rook (the card game).
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry and Thomas Stephens.
Surviving are a son, Nick Francis Stephens; two grandchildren; four sisters, Lilly Starr, of Mary D, Linda Purugganan, of New Jersey, Charlaine Kolbush, of Tamaqua, Michelle Flemming, of Orwigsburg; a brother, William Stephens, of Bethlehem; his former wife, Michele Stephens; nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Robert will be held at a later date. Nice Hart Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 1, 2020