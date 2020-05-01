Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nice-Hart Funeral Home
9 North Lehigh Ave
Frackville, PA 17931
570-874-0670
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Nice-Hart Funeral Home
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Stephens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert P. Stephens


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert P. Stephens Obituary
Robert P. Stephens, 77, of Cressona, crossed into eternity Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Broad Mountain Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Frackville.

Born July 2, 1942, in Middleport, he was a son of the late Clarence and Lillian (Meyers) Stephens.

Robert, commonly known as Bob to his friends and family, was a bank manager at Union Bank and Trust Co., Pottsville. He will be remembered as a son, a brother, a husband, a father and a grandfather. Robert faithfully attended Evangelical Free Church, where he notably enjoyed singing in the choir and regularly gathering with friends to play Rook (the card game).

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry and Thomas Stephens.

Surviving are a son, Nick Francis Stephens; two grandchildren; four sisters, Lilly Starr, of Mary D, Linda Purugganan, of New Jersey, Charlaine Kolbush, of Tamaqua, Michelle Flemming, of Orwigsburg; a brother, William Stephens, of Bethlehem; his former wife, Michele Stephens; nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Robert will be held at a later date. Nice Hart Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -