Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oravitz Homes for Funerals Inc
40 N. Jardin Street
Shenandoah, PA 17976
570-462-9333
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oravitz Home for Funerals
40 N Jardin St
Shenandoah, PA
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Oravitz Home for Funerals
40 N Jardin St
Shenandoah, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Casimir Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Piekarski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "RJ" Piekarski


1986 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert "RJ" Piekarski Obituary
Robert "RJ" Piekarski, 32, of Shenandoah, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at home with his parents by his side, where he resided with his fiancée, Samantha Rudloff and her children, Gunner and Jayce.

He was born in Hazleton, Dec. 4, 1986, a cherished son of Rob and Bobbi Marie (Schlack) Piekarski.

He graduated from Shenandoah Valley High School in 2005 and was a graduate of Bloomsburg University in 2009, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science.

He was employed as a lead at Jeld-Wen Door Systems, Pottsville.

He was preceded in death by paternal great-grandparents, Anne and Joseph Piekarsky, and Mary and John Maley; maternal great-grandparents, Frank and Grace Schlack, and Frank and Isabel Volosky.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving grandparents, Bob and Liz Schlack, Mary Jo Maley Piekarski and Bob Piekarski, all of Shenandoah; beloved godmother, Aunt Jodi Piekarski Loughlin, uncle, Dan Loughlin, cousin and kindred spirit, Taylor Loughlin, who was like his little sister, all of Shenandoah; godfather, Jason Banonis and family, of Bethlehem. There are also great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins and friends too numerous to count.

RJ loved all animals, great and small, from Corgis and seagulls to horses and everything in between. Some of his many pleasures were Batman, wrestling, video games, music, anime and lottery tickets. He was a gentle, kind-hearted soul who would help anyone in need, making a lasting impression on anyone's path he crossed. His kindness, generosity and wisdom were far beyond his years and are a rarity in someone so young. He truly was a gem sent from above that was taken way before his time. He will be greatly missed by everyone.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at St. Casimir Church with Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian officiating. Friends and family may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 8 a.m. until time of service Monday at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, PA 17976. Interment will be in St. Casimir Cemetery, Shenandoah. Memorials in RJ's name can be made to Shenandoah Free Public Library.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -