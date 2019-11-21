|
Robert "RJ" Piekarski, 32, of Shenandoah, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at home with his parents by his side, where he resided with his fiancée, Samantha Rudloff and her children, Gunner and Jayce.
He was born in Hazleton, Dec. 4, 1986, a cherished son of Rob and Bobbi Marie (Schlack) Piekarski.
He graduated from Shenandoah Valley High School in 2005 and was a graduate of Bloomsburg University in 2009, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science.
He was employed as a lead at Jeld-Wen Door Systems, Pottsville.
He was preceded in death by paternal great-grandparents, Anne and Joseph Piekarsky, and Mary and John Maley; maternal great-grandparents, Frank and Grace Schlack, and Frank and Isabel Volosky.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving grandparents, Bob and Liz Schlack, Mary Jo Maley Piekarski and Bob Piekarski, all of Shenandoah; beloved godmother, Aunt Jodi Piekarski Loughlin, uncle, Dan Loughlin, cousin and kindred spirit, Taylor Loughlin, who was like his little sister, all of Shenandoah; godfather, Jason Banonis and family, of Bethlehem. There are also great-aunts, great-uncles, cousins and friends too numerous to count.
RJ loved all animals, great and small, from Corgis and seagulls to horses and everything in between. Some of his many pleasures were Batman, wrestling, video games, music, anime and lottery tickets. He was a gentle, kind-hearted soul who would help anyone in need, making a lasting impression on anyone's path he crossed. His kindness, generosity and wisdom were far beyond his years and are a rarity in someone so young. He truly was a gem sent from above that was taken way before his time. He will be greatly missed by everyone.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at St. Casimir Church with Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian officiating. Friends and family may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 8 a.m. until time of service Monday at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, PA 17976. Interment will be in St. Casimir Cemetery, Shenandoah. Memorials in RJ's name can be made to Shenandoah Free Public Library.
