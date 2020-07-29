Home

Oravitz Homes for Funerals Inc
40 N. Jardin Street
Shenandoah, PA 17976
570-462-9333
Robert R. McNevich

Robert R. McNevich, 65, of Shenandoah, passed away Monday, July 27, at Providence Place, Pottsville.

Born in Shenandoah, he was a son of the late Raymond J. and Florence (Kristopolski) McNevich.

Robert was a 1972 graduate of Shenandoah Valley High School. He then worked for Mr. Hanger, Ringtown, for many years. Robert was an avid fisherman.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters.

Surviving are his cousins and caregivers, Susan Fisher and Ellen Popson, along with other cousins.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Monday, August 3, at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St, Shenandoah, with scripture services conducted at 10 a.m. by Msgr. Ronald Bocian. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Parish Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 29, 2020
