Robert R. " Nork" Norkus, 62, of Pottsville, passed away peacefully Monday morning at his home surrounded by his family.



Born March 22, 1956, in Pottsville, he was a son of John and Anna Melusky Norkus.



Robert was a 1975 graduate of Saint Clair Area High School and attended the Breedon School of Welding in Allentown.



Robert retired from PPL after 30 years of dedication and commitment to the company.



He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved being outdoors. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow and play. Nork's favorite place to go was Atlantic City with his wife. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Pottsville, a member of the Schuylkill 8 Ball League and was a former member of the "AMVETS Dippers." Nork will always be remembered as a selfless, devoted and loving husband, along with being a nurturing father who loved his children and grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Kathleen Norkus; two nephews, Matthew and Mark Norkus.



Robert is survived by his wife, Rhonda Wallitsch Norkus, with whom he celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on Sept. 16, 2018; two daughters, Ashley Norkus and her companion, Ashley Sager, Emmaus, and Holly Turiunski and her husband, Justin, Wilkes-Barre; a son, Christopher Norkus and his wife, Jena, Pottsville; three grandchildren, Zoey Lin Norkus, Jase Matthew Norkus and Joshua Mark Norkus; a brother, Al Norkus, Port Carbon; a niece, Lynda Crighton, Pottsville; father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Lillian Wallitsch, Allentown; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Donna and John Sawyer, Center Valley; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Judith and Mark Swartley, Whitehall; Andrew, Amanda and Ava Crighton, Minersville; Stephanie and Shane Frank, Palmyra; J.P. and Barbara Powers, Pottsville; Megan Powers and her fiancé, Greg Hanichak, Myerstown; his beloved golden, Peaches; friends and family.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, in St. John the Baptist Church, Pottsville, by the Rev. David Loeper. Relatives and friends may call at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Pottsville. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions to Compassus Hospice, 1401 James Drive, Suite B34, Leesport, PA 19533. Contributions will be accepted at the church. Arrangements are by Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville.



