Robert "Bob" Reed, 80, of Silver Creek, New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully Thursday at his residence.
Born Jan. 4, 1939, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Guy "Pie" and Margaret Fogarty Reed.
Bob's passion in life, in addition to his family, was repairing equipment, his golf cart, and driving tri-axial truck for his former employers, Bernitsky and Joe Kuperavage Coal Companies.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Esther Karnoval, Carol Jones and Margaret Kull; grandson, Andrew Lichvar.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Helen Kroznuskie Reed, Silver Creek; sons, Bobby Reed and wife, Wendy, Saint Clair, and Matt Gibas and wife, Shannon, New Philadelphia; daughters, Cyndi, wife of James Pirkle, Athens, Georgia, and Barbara, wife of Joe Lichvar, New Philadelphia; brother, Edward, Lansford; sisters, Joan Markus, New Philadelphia, Arlene Heppard, Christine Schoffman and Darlene Vatter, all of Florida; grandchildren, Amanda, Dustin, Cody, Lucas, Bailey, Angeleigah, and James Robert "JR"; great-grandson, Beau.
Prayer services will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Ronald J. Minner officiating. Viewing will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia. In memory of Bob, the family requests contributions be made to the Simon-Kramer Educational & Scientific Trust, c/o the Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, 63 Kimber St., New Philadelphia, PA 17959.
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 1, 2019